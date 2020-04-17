What the papers say – April 17

The Foreign Secretary appears on many of the papers with his statement that strict pandemic measures will remain in place, prompting speculation about when the lockdown might end.

The Independent reports there is “no lifting the lockdown” for at least three weeks, while the Daily Express quotes Dominic Raab as saying: “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Times also leads with the Foreign Secretary’s quote, as well as a pilot scheme for home testing for the virus.

There is “No end in sight for lockdown”, according to The Daily Telegraph, while the Daily Mirror reports there is “anger” at the Government’s “refusal to spell out exit plan”.

Advertising

Metro says the lockdown is “likely to last even longer” than the three weeks projected, while The Guardian speculates it “may last into June”.

https://twitter.com/MetroUKNews/status/1250877349941436416?s=20

https://twitter.com/guardiannews/status/1250891716154085377?s=20

Advertising

The Daily Mail reports the Government may try to facilitate a widespread return to work by asking people to “Wear a mask in the office”

Meanwhile, the i warns that cancer treatments delayed by the pandemic “could kill” 60,000 people across the UK.

Friday's front page: Cancer treatment cut backs could kill 60,000#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SLmyKtFXxU — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 16, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron has told the Financial Times the European Union “will unravel” after the crisis unless it “embraces financial solidarity”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday April 17 https://t.co/UUQQmwjBZI pic.twitter.com/zJGbix2MdP — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 16, 2020

And “Corona chaos” could see those in post-pandemic Britain having to walk on the right-hand side of the street and keep their cats inside, warns the Daily Star.