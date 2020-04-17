Minister pays tribute to mental health nurse who died from coronavirus

A Government minister has paid tribute to a “precious” mental health nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.

Gladys Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital earlier this week, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

The 46-year-old, from Littleover, Derby, worked to support people through the Derby City Community Mental Health Team.

Science minister and MP for Derby North Amanda Solloway described Ms Mujajati’s death as “absolutely heartbreaking”.

Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about the loss of Gladys Mujajati, one of our precious NHS workers and constituent. Gladys, was a well loved and caring colleague at Derby City Community Mental Health Team. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/ADZyFfue4a — Amanda Solloway (@ASollowayUK) April 17, 2020

The Trust also paid tribute to the nurse, describing her as a “warm and caring individual”.

Chief executive Ifti Majid said: “Gladys was a much-loved member of the Derby City Community Mental Health Team and we are all devastated by her loss.

“Gladys had a big heart and colleagues have talked about how she always had a smile on her face.

“She was known to be a warm and caring individual, always looking out for her patients and colleagues, showing true compassion and empathy.

“It is clear that in Gladys we have lost a fantastic nurse, colleague and friend.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Gladys’ family, friends and colleagues.”