Life on the inside: 10 ways to help a worthy cause
There are hundreds of charities doing their bit to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Charities have been working tirelessly to support society’s most vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Support from people across the UK has been more important than ever, and thousands have done their bit to chip in.
Perhaps this was most evident when more than £14 million was raised to support the efforts of 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who walked 100 laps of his garden.
In light of this success, here are 10 other worthy causes to donate to:
– 1. Masks for NHS Heroes
Health workers are in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they work on the front line to care for sick patients.
Masks for NHS Heroes is a crowdfunding initiative, launched by a group of UK-based doctors and GPs looking to tackle the lack of hospital supplies due as more patients are being admitted with coronavirus.
The fundraiser, backed by actor James McAvoy, has so far raised £1,870,712 for face masks, visors, surgical gowns and gloves.
– 2. Age UK
As more elderly people are being made to self-quarantine, they may never have felt so worried and isolated.
Age UK offers support and company for older people who need it most during this difficult period.
Donations go toward its 24/7 helpline which provides regular outreach and friendship to those who may feel alone.
The charity has urgently appealed for donations after revealing demand in its services has been “increasing rapidly”.
– 3. The Trussell Trust
Volunteers at food banks are continuing their efforts to feed the nation, despite the risks of doing so.
The Trussell Trust has more than 1,200 food banks and is using the money made from donations to make sure vulnerable families are getting meals.
During the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are in need of their services than ever before.
– 4. Run for Heroes
Being charitable can also include an added bonus of keeping fit, which is the the idea behind Run For Heroes.
The challenge involves participants running 5km (3.1 miles), donating £5 and asking five other people to do the same.
Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, former England footballer John Terry, singer Ellie Goulding, and Love Island star Laura Anderson have taken up the challenge so far.
All the proceeds will go towards NHS Charities Together which supports the health and wellbeing of NHS staff.
– 5. Mind
Being in isolation can have a drastic effect on mental health and anxiety.
Mind has made an emergency appeal to people to donate as demand for its services is likely to grow.
A single donation of £20 could run its online peer support community Elefriends for an hour, while £40 could help the team answer calls to vulnerable people.
– 6. British Red Cross
For 150 years, the British Red Cross has supported people in the UK in moments of crisis.
During these uncertain times, trained staff have provided humanitarian and psychological support for those affected by the pandemic.
They are also working to ensure vulnerable people get the essentials they need, including medicines, food, emergency accommodation and cash grants.
– 7. Crisis
Homeless people are more likely to have respiratory conditions and are therefore at risk of coronavirus.
As people are being told to self isolate, many rough sleepers are in need of support and a place to stay during the pandemic.
Donations will be used to deliver essential packages, including mobiles, so they can keep in contact and follow health advice. The money will also go towards helping shelters from becoming overcrowded where coronavirus can spread easily.
– 8. Little Village
Little Village is a London-based charity providing free baby clothes to those struggling to afford it.
The organisation is asking for clothes to be donated so it can prepare packages for parents to take.
Just £60 in donations would fund an entire day of e-cargo bike hire, so the charity can deliver products across the capital.
Nappies, wipes, toiletries and menstrual products have all been requested by parents so far.
– 9. The Hygiene Bank
Products in supermarkets have been scarce of late, which means many people are left without basic hygiene products.
The Hygiene Bank is asking for both monetary and product donations to distribute to vulnerable Londoners.
– 10. 3D printed visors for NHS
A fundraiser has been launched to print 3D visors for NHS due to the shortage of PPE.
The scheme has so far raised over £13,000 and has produced more than 1,200 visors for health workers to use.
Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Makers-Make-For-The-NHS
