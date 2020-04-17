Menu

In Pictures: Ponies clash during foaling season at nature reserve

Six ponies were introduced to the reserve in 2001 and the herd now totals more than 100.

Konik ponies fight for dominance at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire

Konik ponies fight for dominance during the foaling season in dramatic pictures from the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire.

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Six ponies were introduced to the reserve in 2001, with the herd now being over 100 strong.

They help to control vegetation by grazing on reeds and weeds, which gives other plants, as well as birds and insects, the chance to thrive.

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Wicken Fen Nature Reserve
(Joe Giddens/PA)
