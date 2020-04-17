Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other

Facebook is adding a care reaction to the social network as a way for people to share their support with one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

An animation of a smiley face cuddling a heart will join the existing six reactions, which users can place on posts, comments, images and videos across the platform.

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

Currently, people can give a reaction depicting a thumbs up, a heart, laughter, shock, sadness and anger.

The seventh reaction will start rolling out next week globally.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

Facebook has also given its Messenger app an extra reaction, in the form of a pulsating heart, which will start appearing from Friday.

The social network has previously added special reactions, such as a Pride rainbow and a purple flower reaction for Mother’s Day.