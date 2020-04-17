Menu

Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other

An animation of a smiley face cuddling a heart will join the existing six reactions.

Facebook is adding a care reaction to the social network as a way for people to share their support with one another during the coronavirus pandemic.

An animation of a smiley face cuddling a heart will join the existing six reactions, which users can place on posts, comments, images and videos across the platform.

Currently, people can give a reaction depicting a thumbs up, a heart, laughter, shock, sadness and anger.

The seventh reaction will start rolling out next week globally.

Facebook has also given its Messenger app an extra reaction, in the form of a pulsating heart, which will start appearing from Friday.

The social network has previously added special reactions, such as a Pride rainbow and a purple flower reaction for Mother’s Day.

