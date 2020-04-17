Emergency services hold minute’s silence for pregnant nurse who died of Covid-19

Dozens of emergency service workers rallied round to pay tribute to Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant nurse who died of Covid-19.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the county’s police force lined the streets outside both Bedford and Luton and Dunstable hospitals for the clap for carers event on Thursday evening.

On its Twitter account, the fire service posted a video of its deputy chief fire officer Andrew Hopkinson giving a speech to commemorate Ms Agyapong, 28, who worked at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years.

She died on Sunday and her baby daughter was delivered successfully by Caesarean section.

Mr Hopkinson tells well wishers: “We are taking the opportunity to remember and appreciate a wonderful young woman and nurse who’s made a huge contribution to this NHS trust and to the lives of so many patients she has cared for.

“Everyone here will remember her… and we are all grateful for her service.

“It’s also a time to remember all those NHS staff who have died on the frontline fighting this virus.”

Advertising

The speech was followed be a minute’s silence before emergency workers, including the East of England Ambulance Service, descended into a applause and cheers.

A great show of support for the NHS tonight @bedfordhospital @LandDHospital by us @BedsFire and @EastEnglandAmb We held a minute’s silence in tribute to L&D nurse Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong before the applause for#ClapForCarers #clapforourkeyworkers #clapforNHS #ThankYouThursday pic.twitter.com/uOqqCM8zkn — Bedfordshire Police | #StayHomeSaveLives (@bedspolice) April 16, 2020

Ms Agyapong tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital where she worked on April 7.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Wednesday morning for her family and newborn baby, which has raised more than £159,000 by Friday morning.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for the husband and daughter of Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant NHS nurse who died from Covid-19 (GoFundMe/PA Media)

The PA news agency has confirmed the deaths of at least 40 frontline NHS workers during the pandemic.