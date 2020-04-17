Covid-19 suspected in death of radiology worker who ‘touched so many hearts’

The death of a health worker who “touched so many people’s hearts with his personality” is suspected to have been due to coronavirus.

Amrik Bamotra, a radiology support worker at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, died aged 63, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) confirmed.

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have treated everyone “like his own family”, and leaves a wife, daughter and son.

Several of his relatives, including his wife and son, also work for BHRUT.

His family shared a message in his memory which said: “Dad was one of those people that, if he saw you in the corridor at work, he would stop and make sure he had a chat with you.

“He was always positive about everything he did. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loved and cared for all his family and friends.

“There’s not a time when we can say he wouldn’t go that extra mile to do something for anyone to make sure they were happy.

“He had always been a hard worker. He had touched so many people’s hearts with his personality, which has been shown to us through messages we have received.

“On that note, we would just like to say thank you to all our family and friends for their love and support through this difficult time.”

BHRUT chief executive Tony Chambers also paid tribute to Mr Bamotra, who had worked at the hospital for four years.

Mr Chambers said: “Amrik was well liked among his colleagues, who have shared how friendly, chatty and kind-hearted he was, and that he was caring and compassionate to all patients. They said he treated everyone like his own family.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Amrik’s family, friends and colleagues. We are ensuring they are supported through this very difficult time.”