Clinical trial sees 120 coronavirus patients given potential treatment

More than 100 patients across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with coronavirus have started to receive potential treatments for the disease.

It is thought the RECOVERY clinical trial is one of the fastest programmes looking at such a treatment.

All patients with Covid-19 being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Inverclyde Royal Hospital and Royal Alexandra Hospital will be offered a place on the trial.

The randomised-controlled trial has so far involved 120 patients being given an active drug or standard care including steroids, antivirals and antimalarial agents.

Dr Jennifer Armstrong, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) medical director, welcomed the move saying: “Our teams have been incredible in rising up to the challenge of Covid-19.

“Not just in the care and treatment of patients but also their dedication to improving our knowledge of the virus through clinical trials.

“This means our patients are receiving the most up to date treatment available.”

Although the NHSGGC clinical trial involves experts from the University of Edinburgh, RECOVERY is running separately from the institute’s STOPCOVID project involving up to 150 researchers.

Oxford University staff are also involved in the Glasgow-based UK-wide study which is funded by the UK Government.

Professor Julie Brittenden, NHSGGC research and development director, said: “I want to thank all of our staff for their efforts during this incredibly challenging time.

“Our research, development and innovation teams are working hard to improve the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19.

“We’ve been able to rapidly mobilise our teams to take part in clinical trials like RECOVERY and this is a testament to their dedication to the cause.”

Charles Weller, general manager at NHS Research Scotland, said: “RECOVERY has been the fastest growing clinical trial in medical history – and a crucial part of our efforts to better understand and tackle Covid-19.

“I want to thank all teams for their commitment and professionalism to this national priority study.”