Trains painted with messages of support for NHS

Three trains have been rebranded to pay tribute to the NHS.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has given the trains new liveries carrying the messages “NHS we thank you” and “Key workers supporting key workers”.

They will be operated by GTR’s Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern brands.

A Thameslink train is one of three given a makeover (Nigel Spreadborough/Locations Photography Ltd/PA)

The firm’s chief operating officer Steve White said: “We are proud to be supporting the NHS, social care and emergency services during this crisis.

“We hope that our NHS and key worker trains show how grateful we are to those working so very hard to keep people safe and beat this virus.

“There are 50 hospitals across our network and we are carrying more than 200,000 key workers each week. The team at GTR appreciates each and every one of them.”