The NHS workers who have died during the Covid-19 outbreak

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government had now identified 27 NHS staff who had died after contracting coronavirus, however the true total is thought to be far greater.

The PA news agency has confirmed the deaths of at least 40 frontline NHS workers during the pandemic:

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Andy Treble, theatre assistant

Andy Treble (right) died on April 15 (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board/PA)

The 57-year-old, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on April 15 after testing positive for the disease.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother – who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years, as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

– Brian Darlington, porter



Mr Darlington, a porter with Mid Cheshire Hospitals, was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues.

His wife of 46 years Ava said: “He was dedicated to the trust, and as a family we are grateful for and appreciative of all of the kind words and messages we have seen and received.”

Brian Darlington was a porter for Mid Cheshire Hospitals (Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust/PA)

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.



Linnette Cruz, 51, who passed away on April 14 (NHS Wales)

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

Aged 55, the mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13.

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19 (Family handout/PA)

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

– Dr Peter Tun, associate specialist

Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a ‘superhero dad’ by his children (Family handout/PA)

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

“To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day,” they said.

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant NHS nurse who died from Covid-19 (GoFundMe/PA)

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, CEO at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.”

– Cheryl Williams, ward housekeeper

Housekeeper Cheryl Williams, who died after contracting Covid-19 (Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust/Handout)

North Middlesex University Hospital said Ms Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at the hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on April 12.

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and passed away on April 12.

She had worked for the NHS for over 25 years at both Frenchay and Southmead hospitals.

It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Maureen Ellington, a much-loved Healthcare Assistant at Southmead Hospital, has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/YOd7UrguKa pic.twitter.com/eR9DtN987N — North Bristol NHS (@NorthBristolNHS) April 14, 2020

Her family said: “She would light up any room she entered. She will always be in our hearts.”

– Leilani Medel, nurse



Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in south Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employers, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”



– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” and would be “greatly missed”.



– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Kevin Smith, plaster technician

Plaster technician Kevin Smith who died after contracting Covid-19 (Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust/PA)

Doncaster Royal Infirmary confirmed the death of plaster technician Kevin Smith on April 12, following a “brief, but courageous, battle with Covid-19”.

He worked at the hospital for more than 35 years and was “renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”, the trust said.

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Aged 45, Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, passed away on April 11.

He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Mr King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

It is with great sadness that we announce the sad passing of our nursing colleague Gareth Roberts to COVID 19. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4eOeWbRlgD — Cardiff & Vale UHB (@CV_UHB) April 11, 2020

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Donna Campbell, who worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff (Velindre University NHS Trust/PA)

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff passed away at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

– Sara Dee Trollope, nurse

A 51-year-old matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, Mrs Trollope died at Watford General hospital on April 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The mother-of-four was described as “an example to every one of us” by her daughter.

Mrs Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Family handout/PA)

– Julie Omar, nurse

Aged 52, the trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital, in Worcestershire, died at home while self-isolating with symptoms on April 10.

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

– Aimee O’Rourke, nurse

Aged 39, the nurse and mother died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQMH) in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on April 9.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with PPE just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury (Golam Rahat Khan)

– Dr Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Fayez Ayache, GP

Dr Fayez Ayache, who died at Ipswich Hospital on April 8 (East Anglian Daily Times/PA)

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Elsie Sazuze, care home nurse

Mrs Sazuze, who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died on April 7 at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, according to the BBC, who spoke with her husband Ken.

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Leilani Dayrit, a nurse at St Cross Hospital in Rugby (Handout/PA)

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter Melissa as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa, who is now 36 (Courtesy of Melissa Ong)

– Janice Graham, nurse

The 58-year-old healthcare support worker from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) became the first nurse in Scotland to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on April 6.

– Syed Haider, GP

The family doctor worked in Dagenham, east London, and died in hospital on April 6 after it is believed he developed coronavirus symptoms.

– Barbara Moore, patient discharge planner

Barbara Moore, 54, a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital (Liverpool University Hospitals/PA)

Described as an “unsung hero”, the 54-year-old grandmother died on April 6, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Dr Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly-regarded” associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

Jitendra Rathod, a surgeon who died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 (Cardiff and Vale University Health Board)

– Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.

– Emily Perugia, care worker

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, north-west London, Ms Perugia was aged just 29 at the time of her death, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “lovely woman, who never said no to any requests”. Her mother, sister, brother and fiance all work for the same NHS trust she represented.

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust announced his death on April 4.

– Rebecca Mack, nurse

Rebecca Mack (left), 29, with friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp (Sarah Bredin Kemp/PA)

The 29-year-old died on April 5, after going into self-isolation with symptoms. Her friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp said she was an “incredible nurse”.

– Liz Glanister, nurse

Staff nurse Liz Glanister (Family handout/PA)

Aintree University Hospital said the staff nurse died on April 3, with her family describing the loss as “simply beyond words”.

– Dr Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

Consultant geriatrician Anton Sebastianpillai (Handout/PA)

The consultant geriatrician died on April 4, four days after being admitted to the intensive care unit and two weeks after completing his final shift on March 20, according to Kingston Hospital in south-west London.

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Aged 36, Ms Nasreen died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands – where she had worked for 16 years.

– Sami Shousha, researcher

The professor, 79, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

Thomas Harvey’s family said the Government had questions to answer over the lack of PPE for NHS staff (Handout/PA)

The healthcare assistant, 57, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29.

– Dr Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Amged El-Hawrani, was the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die after testing positive for coronavirus, according to NHS England (University Hospitals Derby and Burton)

An ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust (UHDB), the 55-year-old died at the Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28.

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Pharmacist Pooja Sharma (East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust/PA)

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26 according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

– Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, was a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 47 years (NHS Southend/PA)

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

– Dr Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon

The 63-year-old died at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London, on March 25, working as a locum surgeon before his death.