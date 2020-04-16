‘She made it her priority’ – children make birthday cards for veteran’s 100th

Children across the UK have been making birthday cards for NHS fundraiser and Second World War veteran, Captain Tom Moore.

Cpt Moore, 99, has raised more than £14 million for the NHS after completing 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire on Thursday.

With his 100th birthday approaching on April 30, children across the country felt inspired to recognise Cpt Moore’s efforts by making him birthday cards.

Isla Mullane, five, from Cardiff is one of those who felt compelled to make a card.

“She has been watching the press coverage of Tom and his amazing efforts,” her mother Louise told the PA news agency.

“This is close to our hearts as I currently work for the NHS and as a family have always experienced only the best care when needed.

“Isla is very caring and when the opportunity arose to make a card, she made it her priority of the day to do so.”

Another young fan decided to create a card after her parents explained why Cpt Moore was undertaking his challenge.

Today Isla watched Captain Tom Moore on the news and wanted to make him a card to show her support for his hard work @rhwsprimary @Lellyhop @tara87403988 #makeacardfortom pic.twitter.com/jAxNoXz2S9 — Naina Chamberlain (@naina1986naina) April 16, 2020

“Since becoming aware of Captain Tom Moore in the last couple of days, Isla-Rose (aged five) asked this morning who he is, why he is a captain and why he is doing what he is doing,” Naina Grindlay, Isla-Rose’s mother, told PA.

“We have explained to Isla about Captain Tom Moore being in the armed forces and how even at almost 100 years old he wants to support the NHS and his country.

“We explained about the pressure the NHS is under and explained that the money Captain Tom raises will help towards this.

“Isla wanted to then create a birthday card to send birthday wishes and thanking him for his support.”