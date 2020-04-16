Advertising
NHS staff thank public during weekly applause
The healthcare workers in Fife posed for photographs to show their appreciation for the backing they have received.
NHS staff have used the weekly applause for key workers to return the thanks to the public for their support.
Healthcare teams from across Fife took the opportunity to show their gratitude for the backing that has been shown since the introduction of Covid-19 resilience measures.
Staff posed for photographs expressing their appreciation for all of the good wishes, gifts and donations they have received over the last few weeks.
NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter said: “The support our staff continues to receive from the public is invaluable and it cannot be understated how much of a difference it makes both operationally and in terms of morale.
“Our teams are doing an incredible job in the most challenging of circumstances and I know from regular conversations with staff on the front line how much they value the very public backing they get.
“Whether it is a child’s rainbow drawing in a window, local business dropping off snacks, supplies and gifts, or the incredibly powerful applause every Thursday evening, we are extremely grateful for every single gesture of support.
“Of course, the biggest show of solidarity with our staff is continuing to stay at home, following social distancing guidance and helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 and the pressure on services. “
The gesture comes after people have been giving a round of applause at 8pm on Thursdays in recent weeks to show their appreciation for frontline staff.
Images from NHS Fife staff were posted online around this time to show their own gratitude for the support.
