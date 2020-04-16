NHS staff thank public during weekly applause

NHS staff have used the weekly applause for key workers to return the thanks to the public for their support.

Healthcare teams from across Fife took the opportunity to show their gratitude for the backing that has been shown since the introduction of Covid-19 resilience measures.

Staff posed for photographs expressing their appreciation for all of the good wishes, gifts and donations they have received over the last few weeks.

Thank you once again for turning out in your numbers this evening and showing your support for our staff. The backing you have shown us over the last few weeks has been incredible. 1 pic.twitter.com/XrBsyWDNAJ — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) April 16, 2020

NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter said: “The support our staff continues to receive from the public is invaluable and it cannot be understated how much of a difference it makes both operationally and in terms of morale.

“Our teams are doing an incredible job in the most challenging of circumstances and I know from regular conversations with staff on the front line how much they value the very public backing they get.

“Whether it is a child’s rainbow drawing in a window, local business dropping off snacks, supplies and gifts, or the incredibly powerful applause every Thursday evening, we are extremely grateful for every single gesture of support.

“Of course, the biggest show of solidarity with our staff is continuing to stay at home, following social distancing guidance and helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 and the pressure on services. “

Video doesn’t do this justice. Leaving work just now and met with this amazing show of solidarity by emergency services. Makes staying late in the office feel not so bad! @NHSFifeCE @nhsfife @policescotland @fire_scot #clapforcarers pic.twitter.com/d3STp31R2V — Ben Hannan (@benkelhan) April 16, 2020

The gesture comes after people have been giving a round of applause at 8pm on Thursdays in recent weeks to show their appreciation for frontline staff.

Images from NHS Fife staff were posted online around this time to show their own gratitude for the support.