Advertising
Minister’s father dies with coronavirus in care home
Greg Hands tweeted in tribute to his father.
A Government minister’s father has died in a care home from pneumonia “brought on by coronavirus”.
Greg Hands tweeted in tribute to his father who he said died on Monday with Covid-19.
The trade minister paid tribute to the “brilliant grammar school scientist” and “determined man”, adding that he will be “sorely missed”.
Mr Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham, shared the tribute after taking part in the applause for NHS workers on Thursday night, calling the moment “especially poignant”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.