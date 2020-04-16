Minister’s father dies with coronavirus in care home

A Government minister’s father has died in a care home from pneumonia “brought on by coronavirus”.

Greg Hands tweeted in tribute to his father who he said died on Monday with Covid-19.

…My father is another care home COVID death, but I remember him as a brilliant grammar school scientist, a single-minded & determined man, worked his way out of poverty, fought hard and gave his best. He will be sorely missed. 1934-2020, RIP. pic.twitter.com/fm6iATx4yF — Greg Hands #StayHomeSaveLives (@GregHands) April 16, 2020

The trade minister paid tribute to the “brilliant grammar school scientist” and “determined man”, adding that he will be “sorely missed”.

Mr Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham, shared the tribute after taking part in the applause for NHS workers on Thursday night, calling the moment “especially poignant”.