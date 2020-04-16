Advertising
In Pictures: Crowds come out again to Clap For Carers
People opened their front doors, stood on balconies and leaned out of windows to clap and bang pots as part of Clap For Carers.
Crowds across the UK have again come out in force to show their support for frontline workers.
At 8pm, people opened their front doors, stood on balconies and leaned out of windows to clap and bang pots as part of Clap For Carers – which serves to demonstrate support for key workers in the coronavirus fight.
