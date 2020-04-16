In Pictures: Crowds come out again to Clap For Carers

Crowds across the UK have again come out in force to show their support for frontline workers.

At 8pm, people opened their front doors, stood on balconies and leaned out of windows to clap and bang pots as part of Clap For Carers – which serves to demonstrate support for key workers in the coronavirus fight.

Staff join in the applause at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outside St Andrew’s House (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mai)

People stand on their balconies and lean from windows near to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Aaron Chown/PA)

Traffic, firearms, patrol, mounted and dog units from Avon and Somerset Police join in the applause in Clevedon (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

(Claire Hayhurst/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Danny Lawson/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)