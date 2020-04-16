Fergie picks one of her own children’s books for online storytime

Sarah, Duchess of York read one of her own children’s books as she continued with her online Storytime With Fergie And Friends.

The Queen’s former daughter-in-law, on her new YouTube channel, chose Budgie Goes To Sea, which she wrote in 1991.

She said: “Guess who the author is. Mmmmm. It could be me… It’s very exciting. You’ll really like it.”

The Duchess of York during her storytime (PA)

On the second day of her pledge to read a daily story to children in lockdown, the duchess, who is thought to be at Royal Lodge – the home she shares with ex-husband the Duke of York, sat inside, half in the shade, and chuckled as she delivered the tale.

The Budgie series – which charts the adventures of a little hero helicopter who rushes around rescuing people – became a lucrative creation for the duchess, and the books were turned into a TV cartoon.

The duchess was earlier pictured mopping the floor and doing the dishes.

Her assistant Antonia Marshall posted photos on Instagram, writing: “It’s chore time.”

Sarah, who has recently signed a publishing deal for seven new books, is already the author of more than 25 books, including the Budgie The Little Helicopter and the Little Red series.