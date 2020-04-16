Aldi launches food parcel delivery service

Aldi is to sell food online in the UK for the first time in a bid to help vulnerable people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German discount supermarket said it well start selling food parcels on its website from Friday.

It said the parcels will be delivered to homes and have been designed to support vulnerable people and those who are self-isolating.

The parcels contain 22 ambient products, including tinned soup, rice, pasta, antibacterial handwash and toilet roll.

Parcels will retail at £24.99 including delivery and will be limited to one per customer, the supermarket said.

It is the first time Aldi will sell groceries online, having previously only sold homeware and electricals through its website.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director for corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to providing quick, safe and affordable access to food for all our customers and understand that, for some, visiting one of our stores is not an option at the moment.

“We’re constantly looking for new and better ways to support our customers in these uncertain times and I’m hopeful that these food parcels will make life a little easier for some of the country’s most at-risk people.”

The move comes after grocery rivals such as Morrisons and Marks & Spencer launched their own food parcel services.