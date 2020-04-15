Teenager charged with causing fatal accident involving bus and two cars

A teenager has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a grandmother who died in a crash involving two cars and a bus in which several people were injured.

Yvonne Copland died after the collision at the junction of Forest Road and Betty Haunt Lane near Newport, Isle of Wight, sparking a major incident a year ago on April 14, 2019.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, of Buller Road, Laindon, Essex, has been charged with death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old is set to appear at Isle of Wight Crown Court on May 15.

Ms Copland, 64, from Newport, was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo when the accident happened. Three other people in the car were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, suffered a serious injury and 10 passengers on the bus were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Four people travelling in a silver Mini Cooper were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust declared a “major incident” after the accident as four of the casualties had to be airlifted to mainland hospitals.

Ms Copland’s family said in a statement: “Much loved wife, ‘ma’ of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.”