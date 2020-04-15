New map helps key workers get on their bikes by pinpointing local cycle services

A walking and cycling charity has created a UK-wide map to help NHS staff and other key workers find open bike shops and repair services during the shutdown.

Sustrans came up with the Cycle for Key Workers idea after the Government decided bike shops should be allowed to remain open over the course of the pandemic.

It aims to make it easier for people to cycle rather than use public transport, which can bring them into close contact with others.

Available on its website, the map uses different pins to indicate where to find access to bike purchase or hire, repairs and maintenance, equipment and protective gear and for bike stores.

The map has a function to view and search businesses and schemes by a location name and postcode areas.

Susie Dunham, development director at Sustrans, whose husband works for the NHS, said: “The online map was created with the needs of key workers in mind and we hope it will prove useful for everyone needing to cycle to work, be it an experienced commuter who may need a spare part or a novice who needs access to a cycle.

“An average commute is five miles – a distance that can be easily cycled in less than 30 minutes.

“It’s fantastic to see how the cycling industry has come together to support the people who are working so hard to get us through this crisis.”

Walking and cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Many people who cannot work from home cycle to and from work, and it’s important we do everything we can to make their journeys easy, so they can concentrate on their essential jobs.

“Cycle for Key Workers is a great initiative which will help people find nearby cycle shops, bikes and equipment – as well as money-saving deals – so they’re able to travel during these unprecedented times.”