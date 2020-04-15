Key worker threatened at knifepoint and robbed

A key worker who was delivering groceries has been threatened at knifepoint and had items stolen.

The incident happened on Broomton Road in Auchinairn, Glasgow, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

It saw a 60-year-old delivery driver approached and threatened by a man with a knife.

He stole a quantity of alcohol from the vehicle before running off in the direction of Nairnside Place.

The delivery driver was not injured but Police Scotland said he has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Constable James Johnston said: “This was a very frightening experience for the delivery driver as he went about his day.

“The incident happened mid-afternoon and I am appealing to any members of the public who may have been out for a walk or out doing some exercise during this time to contact us.

“I appreciate people are not out and about as they would be usually during this time, but if anyone has any information which could assist our inquiries, please do get in touch.”

The suspect is white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 11in, with an average build and short, dark hair.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the suspect.