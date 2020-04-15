Fergie to read daily children’s story online

Sarah, Duchess of York has launched a Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife said she would be reading a traditional children’s story each day.

“Every day I’m going to do Storytime With Fergie And Friends – not just Fergie. You’ll have to wait and see – it’s going to be very exciting,” she said.

Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie & Friends on my new @YouTube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children's storytime every day. I'll be reading both my own stories and others+asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun https://t.co/EUESIKFed6 pic.twitter.com/inAWMgACjx — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) April 15, 2020

Waving a cuddly unicorn toy around, she added: “Let’s get a bit of magic going here, shall we?”

The duchess, mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was wearing a hairband made of orange flowers and was surrounded by dolls, a teddy and a china unicorn teapot.

She promised the stories would be short, but also added: “They could be long books.”

“I’m in my favourite place ever, ever, ever, which is with children, thinking of children and thinking of all the children out there that just need a little bit of magic. You are not alone,” she added.

Advertising

Sarah, Duchess of York with her ex-husband the Duke of York (Adam Davy/PA)

She began her story reading pledge with picture book Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd, putting on her glasses and adding her own commentary throughout.

“Isn’t it great? I just love it,” she said of the book at the start, before stopping to show off an Alice In Wonderland teapot.

The exuberant duchess, who was born Sarah Ferguson and nicknamed Fergie by the press, recently signed a publishing deal for seven children’s books.

Advertising

The 60-year-old ex-royal said she would read a story at 4pm each day.

The Queen’s former daughter-in-law is not the only well-known face taking time to entertain the nation’s youngsters with stories during lockdown.

Actor Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies with a new selection of bedtime tales.

You asked. He stepped up! ? Tom Hardy's back! ? NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April – 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups ? (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

The Mad Max: Fury Road star will read a new story each day from Monday April 27 to Friday May 1, with the date of a sixth story yet to be confirmed.

He said he wanted to play a part in keeping the children of the UK entertained at this “challenging time” during the coronavirus lockdown, the BBC said.

The duchess is best known for being cast out from the royals amid her “toe-sucking” scandal in the 1990s.

She brought renewed vigour to the monarchy in the 1980s alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, but struggled to come to terms with the rigorous disciplines of royal life after marrying Andrew.

The duchess remained close to the duke after their divorce, and has supported him after he was forced to quit royal duties following his disastrous Newsnight interview about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah and Andrew were pictured together last week, packing cupcakes into gift bags for the Thames Hospice.

The duchess is already the author of more than 25 books, including the Budgie the Little Helicopter and the Little Red series – and Little Red characters were among the toys surrounding her in the footage.