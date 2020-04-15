Driver tasered after police pursuit

A driver was tasered after his Mercedes was forced to stop on the M11 motorway following a police pursuit.

An officer suffered minor injuries as the Metropolitan Police brought the car to a stop near Chigwell, in Essex, on Wednesday morning.

The force said the vehicle had been involved in an “authorised pursuit”, which began in east London.

A statement said: “The driver of the car, a Mercedes, was tasered and was taken to hospital by officers.

“He has no reported injuries and is being discharged from hospital.

“He has been arrested for driving offences.

“As the pursuit concluded a number of police vehicles were involved in authorised tactical contact resulting in damage.”

The scene of a crash on the southbound M11 near Chigwell (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pictures from the scene showed a marked Metropolitan Police car behind a damaged silver saloon, which appears to have crashed into the central reservation.

Broken glass from the car’s smashed passenger-side window could be seen on the road near three bags and a cardboard box.

Other police cars and officers were pictured on the hard shoulder.

The Met said a vehicle belonging to a member of the public was also slightly damaged and the force’s directorate of professional standards has been informed “as is routine”.

Essex Police said the motorway will remain closed between junctions six and four southbound.

“We are currently on scene of a serious collision on the M11 southbound,” a statement said.

“The road will be closed for some time into this afternoon between junctions six and four southbound.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.”

The National Police Air Service South East Twitter account said: “Just back from assisting @metpoliceuk on a pursuit. The vehicle was stopped on the M11 southbound. @MPSRTPC.”