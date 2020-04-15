Dental nurse brought ‘love, light and joy’, say colleagues after her death

Tributes have been paid to a dental nurse who died after testing positive for Covid-19, with colleagues describing how she brought “love, light and joy” to everyone she met.

Linnette Cruz, 51, died on April 14 after being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Mrs Cruz was senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty, Swansea.

Colleagues paid tribute to Linnette Cruz after she died (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)

Practice owner Nik Patel said her friends and colleagues were devastated by her death.

“She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all,” he said.

Mrs Cruz leaves husband Jeonardy, son Jeonard, sister Rose and her parents.

She trained in the Philippines and came to Swansea several years ago.

She qualified as a dental surgery assistant whilst working for Kee Dental Care and Parkway Clinic and joined Brynteg as an extended duty dental nurse before rising to senior head nurse.

Karl Bishop, dental director for the Swansea Bay University Health Board, added: “Linnette’s death is deeply upsetting to her family, friends and colleagues and all our thoughts are with them.

“She was a highly committed and caring dental nurse, respected by her colleagues, patients and the communities in which she worked.

“Any death to Covid-19 is a very sad event, and where it affects a healthcare professional it is particularly upsetting.

“The health board will provide all necessary support to the practice and staff during this difficult time.”