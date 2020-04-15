Menu

Crash closes M11 after police pursuit

UK News

Pictures show a damaged silver saloon.

Chigwell M11 incident

The M11 motorway has been closed after a serious collision following a Metropolitan Police pursuit.

The crash happened on Wednesday morning near Chigwell, Essex Police said.

Pictures from the scene showed a marked Metropolitan Police car behind a damaged silver saloon, which appears to have crashed into the central reservation.

Broken glass from the car’s smashed passenger-side window could be seen on the road near three bags and a cardboard box.

The scene of a crash on the southbound M11 near Chigwell (Victoria Jones/PA)

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We are currently on scene of a serious collision on the M11 southbound.

“The road will be closed for some time into this afternoon between junctions 6 and 4 southbound.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible.”

The National Police Air Service South East twitter account said: “Just back from assisting @metpoliceuk on a pursuit. The vehicle was stopped on the M11 southbound. @MPSRTPC.”

The Met has been approached for comment.

