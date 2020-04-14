Advertising
Veteran raises £2 million for the NHS by walking laps in his garden
A 99-year-old army veteran has set himself a challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100.
A 99-year-old veteran has raised over £2,000,000 for the NHS after setting himself a challenge to walk 100 lengths of his garden.
Tom Moore is aiming to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before he turns 100 years old on April 30.
Originally planning to raise £1,000 for the NHS, Mr Moore has now raised 2,000 times the amount of his target.
Mr Moore is ahead of schedule with his walking, now hoping to finish the challenge by Thursday.
Upon reaching £2 million raised, Mr Moore said on Twitter: “When I started this journey last Monday, my target was £1,000 for our incredible NHS.
“No words left… just thank you.”
Originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, Mr Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.
His fundraiser has seen over 100,000 individual donors sponsor him for his 100 laps.
Donations to NHS Charities Together can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs
