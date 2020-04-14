Sinn Fein president’s ‘great relief’ at recovering from Covid-19

The Sinn Fein president has revealed she has been battling coronavirus for several weeks.

Mary Lou McDonald said she received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 on Monday but is no longer infectious and hopes to be back at work next week.

In a statement, Ms McDonald described weeks of feeling “very unwell” before experiencing a setback in her recovery at the weekend when she developed pleurisy in her right lung.

Statement by Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD https://t.co/miLch0bclf #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Pjkek2qrtb — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) April 14, 2020

“I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung,” she said.

“I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.”

The Dublin Central TD also revealed that she waited two weeks for a result after taking a coronavirus test.

“Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March,” she said.

“The Public Health doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.”

Ms McDonald expressed her thanks to medical staff and well wishers as well as reinforcing the message from multiple governments for the public to stay at home.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us,” she said.

“My sympathy is with every bereaved family.

“I am heartbroken for you.

“My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart.

“You do not want to get this virus.

“Thanks to everyone who has asked after me and sent good wishes.

“Your kindness is much appreciated and I’ll be back next week.”