‘Kind-hearted’ NHS worker dies after contracting Covid-19

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a hospital healthcare assistant who died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grandmother Maureen Ellington, who worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, passed away on Easter Sunday.

Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s, had worked for the NHS for over 25 years at both Frenchay and Southmead hospitals.

Her family said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to lose the pillar of our family at this time. She was simply amazing.

“She loved her husband, five children, six grandchildren, wider family, friends and colleagues.

“She was kind-hearted, bubbly, caring and always joyous.

“She would light up any room she entered. She will always be in our hearts.”

It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Maureen Ellington, a much-loved Healthcare Assistant at Southmead Hospital, has passed away. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

Mrs Ellington’s manager Suzanne Moss said: “To receive the sad news that an irreplaceable member of our team has sadly passed away has had a deeply devastating impact on us all.

“Maureen was a kind-hearted, compassionate and caring person and she brought all these attributes into her ward practice which made her a highly valued member of the team.

“Maureen put the patients and colleagues before herself and always had a smile on her face.

“She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

Andrea Young, chief executive of the North Bristol NHS Trust, added: “Our trust has been on a journey over the years, through which Maureen has continued to play a caring and dedicated part.

“I want to personally recognise Maureen’s considerable service to the NHS and to North Bristol Trust specifically.

“The current challenge of facing the Covid-19 pandemic is the next step in our journey, and one that none of our staff have ever experienced.

“It has united us all in solidarity, as one family, and one that Maureen will always remain a part of in our hearts.

“Having touched the lives of many of our staff over the years, we will be providing a place for everyone to remember Maureen in a virtual memorial service next week.

“My thoughts are with Maureen’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”