Joe Wicks claims Guinness World Record for his online fitness class

Joe Wicks has claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

The Body Coach’s class on March 24 was broadcast to global audience of 955,158, which was enough for Guinness to hand him the record for most viewers for a workout live stream on YouTube.

He said: “I had no idea that when I went live on my YouTube workout on March 24, that we were actually setting a world record.

Congratulations to @thebodycoach! ? 955,185 viewers tuned in to watch #PEwithJoe on 24th March, setting a new record for 'Most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube'! Here's @craigglenday presenting Joe with his second Guinness World Records certificate! ? pic.twitter.com/kl0ejeOc4W — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 14, 2020

“So thank you to everyone that tuned in – I’m so proud that this is our record, and we can remember that day as the moment we got the most viewers for a live work out.”

On Tuesday, Wicks also celebrated reaching 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube after seeing his fitness videos grow in popularity during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that he had seen a “mindblowing” increase in subscribers after almost tripling his figure of 800,000 from three weeks ago.

He shared an image on social media of him posing with a golden YouTube trophy, which is in recognition for him passing the one million mark.

He wrote: “Look what just arrived. My gold play button.

“Three weeks ago I had only 800k subscribers and today I have 2.2 million which is just mind blowing.

“I’ve worked so hard on this since I shared my first workout video in 2011.”

He thanked his brother Nikki Wicks and “best mate” Dominic Seymour, who he said help him film, edit and share his workouts.

The Body Coach, who hosts online workouts for children at 9am each day, said that the “next stop” was to reach 10 million subscribers.

The fitness guru has previously said that he is donating the money raised from his online PE lessons to the NHS.