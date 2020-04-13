What the papers say – April 14

The continuation of lockdown in the UK leads many of Tuesday’s papers as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was too soon to lift restrictions put in place to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Times says the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK is still likely to be a week away, while lockdown is to continue for another 21 days.

The Times 14/4/20Amelia Woodger, 5 months, has been released from hospital after contracting the coronavirus. Her mother Emily, 25, of Brandon, Suffolk, praised NHS staff Photo : East Anglia News Service#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/rw859xIIbS — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 13, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Cabinet have been banned from talking about an “exit strategy” from restrictions to calm public fears and instead focus on an “unwinding” of social distancing rules.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Ministers plan gentle path back to normal life' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/GM9DxzwkZ5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with claims that the UK missed three chances to join a European Union scheme to bulk buy personal protective equipment.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 April 2020 – Revealed: how Britain missed three chances to bulk-buy protective kit pic.twitter.com/HBgNJLWxjE — The Guardian (@guardian) April 13, 2020

Metro carries a picture of a group of people being moved on in London as Mr Raab said the country needs to “stick with lockdown”, while a similar story appears on the front of the i.

Tuesday's front page: Lockdown continues as UK not yet at virus peak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QNh9kk8ApW — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 13, 2020

The Independent reports that ethnic minorities and young people have taken a “disproportionate hit” from the pandemic.

The Sun leads with praise for the nation, with the paper reporting that the lockdown is helping the NHS.

Tomorrow's front page: The nation's top nurse saluted UK families for saving lives and staying at home this Easter https://t.co/ukP58QXXvl pic.twitter.com/rXVl1Q0uta — The Sun (@TheSun) April 13, 2020

The Daily Mirror carries pictures of health workers who have died following the Covid-19 outbreak, with the headline “No more” as the paper calls for more personal protective equipment.

Tomorrow's front page: NO MORE: Mirror campaign demands more protective equipment for NHS to prevent further lost lives. #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/BJHLLYhMZJ pic.twitter.com/RcBTRB3etf — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 13, 2020

While the Daily Mail focuses on the increasing number of coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

The Daily Express reports that Britain’s lockdown is working, but “must remain in place”.

The Financial Times carries the continuing impact of the crisis on the oil market.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 14 April https://t.co/RvleM5BbbN pic.twitter.com/reUVVRfiDg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 13, 2020

And the Daily Star reports on the impact of coronavirus on beer with 50 million stale pints being thrown away.