Children’s hospital in message of hope during pandemic

A Belfast hospital for sick children has created a “corridor of hope” during the coronavirus pandemic.

It features rainbows and allows people to write their own inspiring messages.

Play specialist Lynsey Mitchell said the youngsters were finding it hard in isolation.

She said: “We have decided that we would get the children to make rainbows, which is our sign of hope throughout the NHS, even in England and Scotland, we are all doing the rainbows as a symbol of hope.

Staff and patients at the Children's Hospital have created this brilliant Corridor of Hope, with lots of messages to help people get through the current situation. Play therapist Lynsey Mitchell explains the idea. pic.twitter.com/vogym1ZnVz — Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) April 12, 2020

“We have displayed the rainbows throughout the wards on the windows on the corridors.”

Patients and staff at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children can write a message on clouds at each end of the rainbows.

Ms Mitchell added: “Hopefully with reading this they can take time out from their stressful situations just to read the comments and boost morale within the children’s hospital.”

One message said: “Learn from yesterday, live for today.

“There is always hope at the end of a long day.

“Stay safe.”

The hospital is the regional centre for specialist treatment in Northern Ireland.

It includes intensive care units, theatres, outpatients and emergency units.

It has 105 inpatient beds including 12 paediatric intensive care beds.

Each year 10,000 children are admitted for inpatient care, some for conditions such as cancer.