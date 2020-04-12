What the papers say – April 12

The papers are led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recovery from coronavirus in hospital, while concerns mount over claims of dwindling drug and equipment stocks.

The Sunday Express notes Mr Johnson’s gratitude to NHS staff, quoting him as saying: “I can’t thank them enough… I owe them my life.”

Tomorrow's front page: 'I cant thank them enough…I owe them my life' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T6cRqcd6sC — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 11, 2020

The Mail on Sunday leads on Mr Johnson saying the “NHS saved my life”, as well as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathering two sons from inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ : The NHS saved my life / Assange fathered two children INSIDE embassy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X5efpvX4R5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 11, 2020

Britain’s hospitals are on the “brink of running out of gowns” and have resorted to flying in supplies from China, reports The Sunday Telegraph, while the Sunday Mirror says hospitals “are running out of three vital drugs” used to help coronavirus patients.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'NHS hospitals on brink of running out of gowns to protect medics from coronavirus' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kNPx3iaYsQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 11, 2020

The Independent quotes Home Secretary Priti Patel as saying she is “sorry if people feel there have been failings” in the Government’s supply of personal protective equipment to NHS staff.

The Government faces a “chorus of cross-party calls” for Parliament to be recalled, The Observer reports.

Ministers have “ordered the creation” of an NHS mobile phone app that can trace every contact of those infected with the virus, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times reveals the hi-tech system that could help us out of lockdown — using our phones. Plus enough puzzles to take you through the bank holiday weekend and beyond #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qfjQL3GGtA — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) April 11, 2020

Football great Sir Kenny Dalglish hails healthcare “heroes” on the front of The Sunday Post, adding: “every patient in the NHS gets the best of care.”

SUNDAY POST: King Jenny hails NHS heroes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CowM0OKmyq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 11, 2020

A mother who was asked to sign a do-not-resuscitate order for her young son with cancer asks “Are our kids’ lives not worth saving?” on the front of the Sunday People.

PEOPLE: Are our kids lives not worth saving? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4GrlJdbHqQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 11, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday says singer Phil Collins is “a saint” for donating cash and checking up on former footballer Jimmy Greaves, who is ill with Covid-19.