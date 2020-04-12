Tributes paid to ‘warm and genuine’ NHS worker

Healthcare worker Donna Campbell, who worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, has died after testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

Ms Campbell, who was a healthcare support worker, passed away at the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff on April 10.

Work colleagues from the first floor ward said they were “completely heartbroken that their beautiful, kind-hearted friend and colleague has died”.

Colleagues paid tribute to Ms Campbell’s ‘warm and genuine nature’ (Velindre University NHS Trust/PA)

“She was without doubt a treasured member of our work family who could light up a room with her infectious laugh and bubbly personality, but at the same time she had the most wonderful ability to comfort and care for people,” they said in a statement.

Patients and their families often commented on how her “warm and genuine nature” made them feel comforted and loved even at the most difficult of times, they said.

“She was often found singing and dancing, entertaining patients and staff, making everyone smile,” they said.

“Donna will always have a special place in our hearts and we will all want to send our heartfelt sympathy and love to her family at this very difficult time.”

Advertising

Steve Ham, chief executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, added: “We are devastated to have lost a member of the Velindre family.

“We will always remember her as a dedicated, hard-working member of our nursing team who was proud to work for the NHS.

“First and foremost, we want to extend our deepest condolences to Donna’s family and friends.”