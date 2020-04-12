Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Beaches barren as Britons follow Covid-19 rules on Easter Sunday

UK News | Published:

There were some signs of life on the sea front, with people taking their daily exercise.

A near-deserted beach at Weston-super-Mare

Britons appeared to be following Government guidelines on social distancing on Easter Sunday, with beaches usually bustling with bank holiday visitors almost empty.

Authorities had asked people to stay away from beaches and parks despite warm weather – and the vast majority appeared to take the advice on board, as these sparse scenes from Weston-super-Mare show.

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Advertising

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)

But the town wasn’t completely deserted, with some venturing out for their daily exercise.

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020
(Ben Birchall/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News