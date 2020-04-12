Advertising
In Pictures: Beaches barren as Britons follow Covid-19 rules on Easter Sunday
There were some signs of life on the sea front, with people taking their daily exercise.
Britons appeared to be following Government guidelines on social distancing on Easter Sunday, with beaches usually bustling with bank holiday visitors almost empty.
Authorities had asked people to stay away from beaches and parks despite warm weather – and the vast majority appeared to take the advice on board, as these sparse scenes from Weston-super-Mare show.
But the town wasn’t completely deserted, with some venturing out for their daily exercise.
