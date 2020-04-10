What the papers say – April 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving intensive care to start his recovery from the coronavirus leads many of the Good Friday papers, while discussion about lifting the lockdown also features.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is in “good spirits” but may be off work for up to a month as he deals with the personal effects of Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph says the PM has been moved to a low-dependency ward, while the paper says the number of deaths related to Covid-19 is up to 7,978.

The Guardian reports more than 1,000 victims of the virus who have died in care homes have not been recorded in official data.

While the i carries an article about the PM’s “long recovery”, a story which also leads the Sun.

The Daily Express said the nation breathed “a giant sigh of relief” after Mr Johnson left the ICU.

Meanwhile, The Independent writes about lifting the lockdown, and how Britain could finally reopen.

The Daily Mirror calls this a “make or break” weekend, adding the military will patrol beaches over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Daily Mail reports that Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick went to visit his parents.

And the Daily Star looks at policing, saying one force is considering grilling shoppers to make sure they are only buying essential items.