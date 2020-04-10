Over The Rainbow recitals staged across UK as musicians pay tribute to NHS

Musicians across the UK paid tribute to the NHS with renditions of Over The Rainbow on Thursday night.

The public once again came out at 8pm to applaud those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifteen-year-old Amelie Carter was among the musicians who decided to add music to the applause, singing Over The Rainbow in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

“I thought it would be a nice thing to do for the NHS,” Amelie told the PA news agency.

“I got up and everyone started clapping for the NHS and key workers, and halfway through the clap I picked up the mic and was like, ‘this is for the NHS’.”

A year 11 student, Amelie was supposed to be doing her GCSE exams this summer.

“I’m incredibly proud,” her mother Siobhan told PA.

“The fact she’s got this voice is amazing and obviously very proud that she did that last night.”

Tony Adie was another who showed his respect with music, playing the tune on the trumpet in Blackwater.

“He wanted to do it last night in a show of support for all the NHS staff who are working incredibly hard to pull us through this awful pandemic,” Tony’s son Kieran, 37, told PA.

“From the comments I’ve received on Facebook it seems it’s touched a lot of people!

“It’s an emotional song and one that’s close to many people. It sounded great and hopefully brought a smile to people’s faces.”