Mattress company working round the clock to supply NHS

UK News | Published:

The Yorkshire-based GNG Group says staff have volunteered to work over Easter to keep up with demand.

A firm which makes mattresses for the NHS has diverted all its staff to its healthcare division and is working 24 hours a day to meet demand.

The GNG Group based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is a specialist foam manufacturer and has increased its capacity to provide for the healthcare sector 10-fold, and is supplying new Nightingale units and other NHS hospitals.

It has received six months of orders in the last five days, and it has shipped 16,000 mattresses, or had them on order since the crisis started, and staff have volunteered to work over the Easter weekend to keep up.

Managing director Phil Whittell said: “Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a rapid increase in orders to help meet the critical care needs of the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 and, like hundreds of companies throughout the UK, we are committed to doing everything we can to help.”

