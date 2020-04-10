Advertising
In Pictures: Roads clear as lockdown scuppers Easter getaway
Ministers have urged people not to ‘ruin’ the UK’s progress.
Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown.
There was little traffic on the roads, with the majority of people heeding the Government’s advice.
Here we compare the situation with last year’s Easter break – which proves a stark contrast.
Meanwhile, tourist hotspots were largely deserted as people followed the guidelines on Good Friday – but police were on patrol in case anyone was flouting the rules.
