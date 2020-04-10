In Pictures: Roads clear as lockdown scuppers Easter getaway

Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown.

There was little traffic on the roads, with the majority of people heeding the Government’s advice.

Here we compare the situation with last year’s Easter break – which proves a stark contrast.

The M1 in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA)

The M25 between junctions 12 and 13 (Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA)

Scenes from Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meanwhile, tourist hotspots were largely deserted as people followed the guidelines on Good Friday – but police were on patrol in case anyone was flouting the rules.

Then and now – scenes from Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

No sitting – even the benches were out of bounds (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police on patrol in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)