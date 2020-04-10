Menu

In Pictures: Roads clear as lockdown scuppers Easter getaway

Ministers have urged people not to ‘ruin’ the UK’s progress.

A near-deserted M2 near Canterbury

Britons were urged to stay at home over the Easter weekend as the UK remains in lockdown.

There was little traffic on the roads, with the majority of people heeding the Government’s advice.

Here we compare the situation with last year’s Easter break – which proves a stark contrast.

Coronavirus – Thu Apr 9, 2020
The M1 in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 9, 2020
The M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 9, 2020
The M25 between junctions 12 and 13 (Andrew Matthews/Steve Parsons/PA)
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 9, 2020
Scenes from Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meanwhile, tourist hotspots were largely deserted as people followed the guidelines on Good Friday – but police were on patrol in case anyone was flouting the rules.

Scenes from Bournemouth beach
Then and now – scenes from Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Taped-off bench
No sitting – even the benches were out of bounds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Police on patrol at Bournemouth
Police on patrol in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Windsor Castle
Windsor also saw a sharp drop in footfall – although many still chose the Long Walk for their daily exercise (PA)
