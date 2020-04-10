Cycling supremo Sir Dave Brailsford helps hand sanitiser operation

Chemical giant Ineos tapped into the expertise of cycling supremo Sir Dave Brailsford to help it quickly distribute free hand sanitiser to the NHS.

The multinational set up its production plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, in 10 days and is now delivering up to a million bottles to hospitals.

Bottles ranging in size from 50ml to five litres have been sent to 28 hospitals around the country.

INEOS enlists Sir Dave Brailsford and his cycling organisation, @TeamINEOS, to deliver new hand sanitiser to @NHSuk hospitals: https://t.co/Dh15Cjfzd4 Bringing together the best of INEOS and its teams to deliver FREE hand sanitiser to hospitals across the UK. #COVID19 #HandsOn pic.twitter.com/u9X4AggSxV — INEOS (@INEOS) April 10, 2020

Sir Dave, famed for his marginal gains approach, is principal of the Team Ineos cycling team and was asked to help the distribution process.

He said: “We move a lot of equipment around the world – people, bikes, nutrition products, vehicles.

“We have a great logistics team who are constantly doing the operations for the team.

“I think those skills stood us in good stead and have been quite transferable in this situation, to be able to support as best we can.”

Ineos founder and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “We knew there was a massive shortage of hand sanitisers across the UK and that speed was crucial.

“We believe these Ineos sanitisers will play a key part in the fight against the virus, helping protect our NHS frontline staff and vulnerable people across the country.”

Ineos has set up two similar hand sanitiser operations in France and one in Germany.