Thousands raised in memory of mother and two daughters found dead in village

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of a mother and her two children found dead in a village last weekend.

Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, was found with shotgun injuries in her home in Woodmancote, West Sussex, along with daughters Ava Needham, four, and Lexi Needham, two.

Police discovered the three bodies – along with that of Ms Fitzgibbons’ partner Robert Needham – on March 29 after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Ms Fitzgibbons’ sister Emma Ambler set up a JustGiving page and had been hoping to raise £800 to pay for a bench in memory of her “beautiful twin sister” and nieces.

In just six days, the crowdfunder has raised £6,683 at time of writing.

Ms Ambler said on the page: “I’m still struggling with any words except to say Kel was so special and the hole she has left will never, ever be filled. I know this is the same for many, many people.

“I want to try and do something positive in this very difficult time and over recent years Kelly had started walking more with her girls (she previously wasnt much of a walker!) and spent many days walking round both Emsworth Mill Pond and West Ashling pond (where we grew up).

“I know lots of people have been asking about donations so if people would like to give I would like to use that money to buy a memorial bench in memory of Kelly and the girls so people have a place to go and sit and remember all the wonderful memories they have.

“As a family we have been overwhelmed by all the lovely messages we have received and they help so much.”

The JustGiving page can be accessed here: https://justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emma-ambler-3

A murder investigation is continuing and police have not publicly speculated as to who carried out the killings.

However, Sussex Police say it was an “isolated incident” and are not looking for anyone else.