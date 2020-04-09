Residents dead in coronavirus outbreak at third Scottish care home

A third Scottish care home has experienced a deadly Covid-19 outbreak, with nine elderly residents reportedly dying from the virus.

Staff at Tranent Care Home in East Lothian, which cares for people with dementia, are currently trying to manage the outbreak.

It follows other outbreaks at Castle View care home in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, where eight residents died after showing coronavirus symptoms, and Burlington care home in North Lanarkshire, where 13 died.

The Scottish Sun reported nine residents at Tranent Care Home died within the last ten days.

Owners HC-One said they would not comment on the number of deaths at Tranent, which has 60 beds. The company also operates Castle View care home.

A spokeswoman said: “Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we are doing everything we can to make sure our residents and colleagues stay safe and well throughout these challenging times.

“We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place, which was created by our clinical director and reflects the latest Government guidance.

“We are working closely with our local health and care partners, and we are continuing to take action to secure the medical equipment, PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies we need to protect residents and colleagues alike.”

The spokeswoman said the home was stocked with thousands of PPE items in line with government guidance.

She added: “We are proud of our colleagues and how they have risen to the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak by showing huge dedication and commitment to our residents.

“We are providing round-the-clock support for all our teams and we are also grateful to relatives for their ongoing support and understanding.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those families who have lost a loved one at this exceptionally difficult time and we are doing what we can to support them.”