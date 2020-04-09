Queen’s letter to Maundy money recipients

Here is the full text of the Queen’s letter to this year’s Maundy money recipients, which was posted alongside their Maundy coins:

“I have great pleasure in sending you the Maundy Gift which, unfortunately, I am unable to distribute to you personally at the Royal Maundy Service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Thursday, 9th April.

“This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus’s instruction to his disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life.

“I believe it is a call to service for all of us.

“It is one of my most rewarding duties as Sovereign to observe this highly significant ceremony at such an important point in the Christian calendar.

“I know that you, as a Recipient of this year’s Maundy Gift, will be as deeply disappointed as I am that it is not going ahead, while understanding the necessary decision in the current circumstances.

“However, this should not mean your invaluable contribution within the community goes unnoticed, and I am sending this Maundy Gift to thank you for your Christian service.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this difficult time.

“With my best wishes to you this Easter.”