Woman charged over ‘significant speeds’ on A9 despite stay-at-home measures

A woman has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after a car was being driven at “significant speeds” in the Highlands.

The white car was travelling along the A9 road between Inverness and Wick, close to Dornoch Bridge on Tuesday.

A video on social media appeared to show the driver doing between 130mph and 150mph on a 60mph road.

The 20-year-old woman has also been reported in connection with Covid-19 offences, with government advice telling people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A 25-year-old man who was also in the car was issued with a fixed penalty fine in relation to making a non-essential journey.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for more information.

Inspector Donald Mackinnon, of Dingwall Road policing unit, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and I would like to thank members of the public who have already come forward.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information to help with our investigation, including dash-cam footage.

“Speeding is a contributory factor in many serious and fatal road crashes, and this reckless behaviour displayed an utter disregard for the safety of those involved and other road users, particularly at a time when extra strain is being placed on the emergency services and people are being asked to take extra care on the roads and only carry out essential travel.

“Anyone with information who has not already spoken to us already should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2800 of Tuesday April 7.”