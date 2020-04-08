What the papers say- April 8

The nation’s show of support for Boris Johnson’s coronavirus battle and questions over who leads the country dominate Wednesday’s papers.

The Times, Daily Express and Metro all lead with Britons’ “message of hope” to the prime minister as he spends his second night in intensive care with Covid-19.

Britain sends message of hope to battling Johnson#tomorrowspaperstoday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/cqEYTp5kW6 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 7, 2020

The Sun calls on the nation to pray for the PM while the Daily Mail leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying “Boris is a fighter… he’ll pull through”.

Wednesday’s SUN: He stayed at work for you… now pray at home for him #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FMURsEHxz0 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 7, 2020

The Guardian says Mr Raab, who is deputising for the prime minister, does not have the power to make major decisions without cabinet support. The Daily Telegraph says this raises questions over who has the power make a call on when the nation’s coronavirus restrictions can begin to be eased.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 April 2020: Power vacuum fears as PM remains in intensive care pic.twitter.com/b4Xof5lHrZ — The Guardian (@guardian) April 7, 2020

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Who will make call on lockdown?”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZjrAmr4whw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 7, 2020

A “caretaker PM may be needed” in the immediate future, according to the i.

The Daily Mirror leads with the Queen’s “words of comfort” for the PM’s fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The Financial Times says Germany’s model of mass testing is a “route out” of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

Wednesday’s FT: UK admits German testing model offers route out of virus lockdown #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ddXFDeNL5x — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 7, 2020

Thousands of vulnerable Britons are yet to be told they should be staying indoors for three months, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says pollen levels are “set to soar” this weekend.