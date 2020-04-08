Advertising
Tui cancels beach holidays until at least mid-May
Tui, the UK’s biggest travel firm, has suspended its beach holidays for the next five weeks.
The company has cancelled all trips up to and including May 14, while its Marella Cruises sailings have been axed until at least June.
A spokeswoman said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation and will start taking people on holiday again as soon as we are able to do so.
“At this point in time, nobody can accurately predict when that will be, so for the time being we will keep a close eye on our programme and continue to amend and adapt timings in line with the latest global travel advice.”
