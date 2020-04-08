National Trust urges people to stay at home for Easter

People are being urged to stay at home over Easter by the National Trust in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Easter weekend would traditionally see hundreds of thousands of people flock to National Trust properties, gardens and beauty spots across the UK.

But they are all closed as the country remains in lockdown as part of strict measures to control the outbreak.

The public are being urged only leave their homes if it is necessary and are being told to adopt social distancing measures when they do.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We know how sad our members and visitors are that they can’t travel to their favourite places to mark Easter and celebrate the arrival of spring this year, but our biggest priority has to be staying at home to help our NHS and keep ourselves and one another safe.

Nature's guide to self-isolation. We can all do our part by staying at home, take a moment to notice nature from your front door or window to lift your spirits. — National Trust, April 5, 2020

“During the closure we are still looking after the places people love, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them back when it’s time.”

The charity is also launching a new programme of online activities for children and families and is calling on people to hold on to rainbow signs, letters and other pieces of ephemera from the lockdown.

“When this period in our lives is over, future generations will want to know about this time, and we may all need help to remember,” Mrs McGrady said.

“Many people are creating time-capsules and writing letters to the future – we’d encourage people to hold onto the wonderful rainbow window signs that are appearing around the country, the messages people are sending one another, the pictures of neighbours sharing their appreciation for critical workers.”