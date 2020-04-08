Morrisons and Deliveroo team up to offer 30-minute grocery deliveries

Morrisons will offer a 30-minute delivery service from 130 stores for basic essentials, teaming up with takeaway delivery app Deliveroo.

The link-up, which launched on Tuesday, is aimed at ensuring anyone who is in self-isolation or cannot reach a store is able to get their food, the companies said.

Around 70 products will be available, including chopped tomatoes, bread and chicken, along with ready-meals including chicken tikka masala.

Bosses said the move would be “for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis” to help families stuck at home.

According to Morrisons, the deal can serve 6.8 million households and will charge the same price on Deliveroo as in stores – although there will be a £4.99 delivery fee.

Companies that use the Deliveroo service are allowed to charge higher prices on the app, with some arguing this is to offset the high fees charged by the tech giant.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “Our partnership with Deliveroo will help us to continue to play our full part in feeding the nation.

Advertising

“It’s a great combination of traditional and modern methods and it will provide more vulnerable people with the opportunity to receive their home delivery.”

Ajay Lakhwani, Vice President of New Business, Deliveroo said: “With families and vulnerable people in isolation, it is more important than ever that we make sure they have access to the essential household items they need.”

List of some products:

Morrisons Chopped Tomatoes 220g

Morrisons Variety Crisps 6 x 25g

Morrisons Wholemeal Medium Loaf 800g

Morrisons Large Mild Brown Onions

Morrisons Market Street Baby Leaf Salad 140g

Morrisons Potatoes

Morrisons Salad Peppers

Morrisons Chicken Breast 485g

Morrisons Market Street British Mince Beef 500g

Morrisons Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450g

The Meatless Farm Co Meat Free Mince 400g