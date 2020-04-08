Menu

In Pictures: Dazzling pink supermoon delights stargazers

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower.

The pink supermoon seen in Ireland

A pink supermoon in the night skies has delighted stargazers in the UK and beyond.

Despite its name, there was not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

The pink supermoon is seen setting behind the rooftops in Edinburgh
The pink supermoon is seen setting behind the rooftops in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pink supermoon
The supermoon was also seen over Penshaw monument in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pink supermoon near the Kelpies
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
The supermoon rising over The Royal Liverbuilding
The supermoon rising over The Royal Liverbuilding in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pink Supermoon
(Brian Lawless/PA)

The pink supermoon is seen over the Angel of the North
The pink supermoon is seen over the Angel of the North (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pink Supermoon
(Aaron Chown/PA)
The pink supermoon over Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire
The pink supermoon over Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire (Danny Lawson/PA)
The supermoon in Las Vegad
The supermoon rises behind the artwork titled Seven Magic Mountains in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

The supermoon sets behind the Brandenburg Gate
The supermoon sets behind the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Roman god Mercury
The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Roman god Mercury mounted on top of a hotel tower in Nashville (Mark Humphrey/AP)
The supermoon in Missouri
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

