In Pictures: Dazzling pink supermoon delights stargazers
The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower.
A pink supermoon in the night skies has delighted stargazers in the UK and beyond.
Despite its name, there was not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.
The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.
