In Pictures: Dazzling pink supermoon delights stargazers

A pink supermoon in the night skies has delighted stargazers in the UK and beyond.

Despite its name, there was not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

The pink supermoon is seen setting behind the rooftops in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The supermoon was also seen over Penshaw monument in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The supermoon rising over The Royal Liverbuilding in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

The pink supermoon is seen over the Angel of the North (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The pink supermoon over Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The supermoon rises behind the artwork titled Seven Magic Mountains in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

The supermoon sets behind the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Roman god Mercury mounted on top of a hotel tower in Nashville (Mark Humphrey/AP)