Bloomsbury announces support measures for hard-hit independent bookshops

Publishing giant Bloomsbury has announced support measures in order to help independent bookshops hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK-based firm revealed their plans, which include offering cash for referring customers to Bloomsbury while the independent stores are not operating.

Bookshops can direct their customers to Bloomsbury.com with a unique promotional code and the publisher will credit 15% of the purchase price back to the independent retailer, Bloomsbury said.

The publisher said it hopes to provide support for bookshops “when their regular delivery routes may be unavailable and reaching customers further afield or based internationally is challenging”.

It said “an enthusiastic number of bookshops” have signed up to the initiative.

Brigid Nelson, UK consumer sales director at Bloomsbury, said: “Everyone in the publishing industry is doing everything they can to provide books across the country at a time when readers need them most.

“We hope that this initiative helps towards protecting independent bookshops from losing out during this period of challenged trading due to the coronavirus.

“Bookshops are an essential pillar of local communities as well as the publishing industry, and we’re proud to help support small, independent retailers at this time of crisis.”

Rosamund de la Hey, owner of independent bookshop The Mainstreet Trading Company in St Boswells, said: “Every penny counts for independent bookshops right now, so it’s brilliant to see Bloomsbury launching this new online scheme.

“Many independents have gone online themselves for the first time in the past week, so hopefully we may all emerge from this crisis with some positives.

“What Bloomsbury have put together, with equal speed and efficiency, is really encouraging.”