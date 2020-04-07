What the papers say – April 7

All the UK’s national newspapers are dominated by the Prime Minister’s admission to intensive care.

The Daily Express and The Independent splash with Boris Johnson having been moved after a deterioration in his condition.

The Daily Star and Daily Mirror say Mr Johnson is in a fight for his life.

The Daily Mail reports on the Prime Minister’s admission and on the “agony” for fiancee Carrie Symonds “as she’s unable to see him”.

Advertising

The Times says Mr Johnson was given oxygen after suffering breathing difficulties.

The i says with the PM in intensive care, Dominic Raab is now in charge of the Government.

Advertising

Tuesday's front page: Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care with coronavirus as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leads government#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ApMSC184DA — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 6, 2020

The Guardian also leads on the PM, on a day when the “UK death toll exceeds 5,000”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 April 2020: Johnson taken to intensive care after virus symptoms worsen pic.twitter.com/2wZRdork63 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 6, 2020

And The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Metro and the Financial Times also splash with the same news.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Boris Johnson rushed into intensive carehttps://t.co/P1itA4LB6M pic.twitter.com/AGngkj9K27 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 6, 2020