Queen praises ‘dedication’ of health workers during coronavirus outbreak

The Queen has praised the “dedication to service” of nurses, midwives and other health workers during the coronavirus outbreak in a message to mark World Health Day.

The head of state, who on Sunday told the country in lockdown it can overcome coronavirus and “we will meet again”, also thanked healthcare professionals for their “selfless commitment”.

Her words were released in a video montage posted on the royal family Twitter account showing members of the monarchy meeting medical staff and health workers.

The Queen said in her message: “On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth, and across the world.

Today, on #WorldHealthDay, The Queen has sent a message to healthcare professionals across the Commonwealth and around the world, on behalf of The Royal Family. ?? pic.twitter.com/AL2N08qnjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 7, 2020

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all.

“My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”