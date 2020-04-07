Life on the inside: 10 beauty treatments to try at home

You don’t have to miss out on your favourite beauty treatments because the salons are shut – use the opportunity to bring the pampering to your own home.

There are plenty of treatments you can do yourself with minimal effort. In fact, you’ll be able to find most of the ingredients for a facial or exfoliating scrub in your kitchen.

The key to the ideal spa day at home is preparation. Ditch your phone, put on a fluffy robe, light some candles, and you’re ready for total relaxation.

Once you’ve set the scene, indulge in some of these DIY treatments to feel truly pampered…

1. Make a face mask

Celebrities have long been fans of DIY yoghurt face masks to brighten their skin. Tan France, the resident fashion expert of Netflix show Queer Eye, mixes yoghurt with green tea and slathers it on his face. Priyanka Chopra combines hers with oatmeal and adds two teaspoons of turmeric – all you have to do is cleanse your face, whip up the concoction in your kitchen, and paint it on with a clean make-up brush. After around 15 minutes, wash off the mix and marvel at your bright skin.

2. Exfoliate your body

Advertising

(iStock/PA)

The secret of an at-home spa is doing things which aren’t in your regular beauty routine. Exfoliation is perfect for this, because it’s not something you should do every day – around once a week is best for your skin.

Again, simple ingredients from your kitchen will do the trick. Mix half a cup of brown sugar with half a cup of olive or coconut oil. Rub this all over your body and wash it off in the shower, leaving you with smooth, baby-soft skin.

3. Take a relaxing bath

Advertising

If you’re lucky enough to have a bath in your house, now is the time to really take advantage of it. We’re not talking about a quick dip, but a long, relaxing soak. Light up candles, get the music going, and add in any bubble bath or essential oils you have lying around.

4. Have a steam facial

Steam facials are hugely popular in salons and incredibly cheap to recreate at home. The steam opens up your pores and helps release any build-up of dirt in the skin, making it ready to absorb any moisturisers or products you apply.

All you have to do is prepare a bowl full of boiling water, add any essential oils or herbs you have handy, and place your face above it with a fluffy towel draped over the top (just be careful with the hot water). Make sure you’re comfortable – you can change the position of your head depending on how hot you can handle – and stay there for five to 10 minutes.

5. Deep condition your hair

(iStock/PA)

A lot of these suggestions are about giving your skin some TLC, but what about your hair? If you cook with coconut oil, you can easily repurpose it into a hydrating hair mask.

Use it as you would any mask: after shampooing, apply melted coconut oil to your damp locks, comb it through and leave it to sit for up to 30 minutes. Wash it out, taking care to get rid of all traces of the oil – while it is very nourishing, any left over will make your hair greasy.

6. Tend to your hands

(iStock/PA)

Vigilant hand washing can result in some seriously sore, dry skin. If you have any avocados going spare, mash them up with olive oil and lemon and apply to your hands. Place plastic gloves over the top and let sit for around 15 minutes – when you’ve washed off the avocado mixture, your hands will be feeling soft and moisturised.

7. Give yourself a facial massage

(iStock/PA)

The coronavirus crisis is anxiety-inducing for many, which is why an at-home spa can help ease stress – or at least give you a brief escape.

A facial massage focusing on certain pressure points can be really relaxing. First, cleanse your face and apply your favourite moisturiser. Then, use your fingers to press along key areas in your face. Use sweeping motions to massage above the brow bone, along the jawline and the temples in particular, and feel your tensions melt away. Make sure you’re always massaging upwards for plump and bouncy skin.

8. Do your nails

(iStock/PA)

Pretend like you’re in the salon getting a professional manicure by soaking your fingers in warm water, pushing back your cuticles, then filing and buffing your nails. Once the prep is done, you’re ready to paint your nails – we recommend choosing a bright colour to add a bit of sunshine into your day.

9. Make a lip scrub

(iStock/PA)

This is similar to the body exfoliator. Mix together one part honey to two parts sugar and apply to your lips. Leave for ten minutes then remove the concoction with a face towel, leaving your lips feeling soft and hydrated.

10. Soak your feet

Soak your feet in hot water with some honey and lemon slices for 20 minutes, and when you’ve washed it off apply a thick layer of your favourite moisturiser and pop on some fluffy socks. The next day you feet will feel incredibly soft, with very little effort required.